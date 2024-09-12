Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $34.65 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,759,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Grab worth $34,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Grab

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.