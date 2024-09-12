Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.57 Million Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,412 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 3.02% of SilverCrest Metals worth $36,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $2,467,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 297,365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $363,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 5.6 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

