Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $79.53 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,168 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $79,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.11 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

