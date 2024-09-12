Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,493,995 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1,261.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,995 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $61,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.44 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.