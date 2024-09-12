Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $49,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $276.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.42. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

