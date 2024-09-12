Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.73

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $65.15 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.71181249 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $56,757,224.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

