Kaspa Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.78 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and $44.78 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,674,095,726 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,670,359,818.80893. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16935155 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $55,978,738.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

