Kellanova (NYSE:K) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.32.

NYSE K opened at $79.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,386,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,383 shares of company stock worth $64,858,852. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

