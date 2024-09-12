Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Reaches $2,404.34 on Major Exchanges (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $379.42 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,404.34 or 0.04158253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 247,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 247,405.85629339. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,419.76782579 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,536,981.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

