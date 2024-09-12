Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $59.26 on Friday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 872.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,976 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

