Kier Group (LON:KIE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kier Group (LON:KIEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Kier Group stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 139.60 ($1.83). The company had a trading volume of 13,413,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,069. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.60 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.27 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,551.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.33.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($13,054.01). Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

