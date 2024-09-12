Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.