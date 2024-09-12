Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Damian Banks Acquires 139,052 Shares

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks acquired 139,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,321.93 ($40,881.29).

Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

