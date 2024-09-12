Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.85

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 17270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Kirin Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

