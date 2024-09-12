Konnect Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $122,789.84 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Konnect Profile
Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.
Konnect Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.
