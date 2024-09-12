Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $300.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 741.46, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

