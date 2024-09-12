KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Up 1%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,698 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 25.49% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

