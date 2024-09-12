Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Kroger Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KR opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

