LandWolf (SOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.24 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $25.24 million and $1.34 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LandWolf (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,843,250 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,843,250.001656. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00208594 USD and is up 15.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,656,417.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LandWolf (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandWolf (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.