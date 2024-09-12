Lansing Street Advisors Has $797,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen stock opened at $329.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.34 and a 200-day moving average of $303.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

