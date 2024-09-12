Lansing Street Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,839,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average of $161.96. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

