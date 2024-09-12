Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LLY opened at $920.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

