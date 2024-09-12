Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $232,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 218,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,132,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,521.9% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 517.5% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 31,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.