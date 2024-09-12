Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 1,569 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $32.80 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

