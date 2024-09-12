LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Thursday. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

