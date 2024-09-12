LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
Shares of LanzaTech Global stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Thursday. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About LanzaTech Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LanzaTech Global
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.