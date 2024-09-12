Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of LPSIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Legend Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

About Legend Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.