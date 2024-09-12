Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Legend Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of LPSIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Legend Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
About Legend Power Systems
