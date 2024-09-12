Lembit Janes Acquires 180,500 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 180,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$29,782.50.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Lembit Janes bought 50,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$8,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Lembit Janes purchased 623,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,025.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Lembit Janes acquired 287,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,225.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPA opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.87. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

