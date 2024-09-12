Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LMND opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.78. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

