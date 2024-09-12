Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director James Synge Sells 33,617 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,813,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Synge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life360 alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, James Synge sold 3,471 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14.

Life360 Price Performance

Life360 stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,488,000.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.