Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 6.5% Higher

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.06 and last traded at $73.03. Approximately 63,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 168,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Limbach Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $710,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,052.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,072 shares of company stock worth $2,818,311. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

