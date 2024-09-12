Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

LIN opened at $465.11 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

