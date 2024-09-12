Lineage, Inc. (LINE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.38 on October 21st

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.45. 996,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.03. Lineage has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LINE shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.87.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

