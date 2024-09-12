Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $425.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.01.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

