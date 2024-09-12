Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,417,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 1,138,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

