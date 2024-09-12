Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.