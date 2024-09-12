Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

VEEV stock opened at $223.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.95.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.