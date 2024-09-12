Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock valued at $797,374,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $633.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.