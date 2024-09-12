LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.95. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

