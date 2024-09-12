LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.