Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.80

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.80 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.88 ($0.52), with a volume of 293656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50. The firm has a market cap of £63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,830.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

