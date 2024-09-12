Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56). 344,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 85,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.30 ($0.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday.

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 11.0 %

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £70.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.32 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

