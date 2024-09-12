Lowland (LON:LWI) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lowland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON LWI traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 128.45 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 205,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,370. Lowland has a 1-year low of GBX 103.25 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,165.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Lowland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowland

In related news, insider Robert Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £65,000 ($85,000.65). Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.