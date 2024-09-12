LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,197,584 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197,584 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $156,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

