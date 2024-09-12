LPL Financial LLC Acquires 92,079 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $164,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,790 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,703,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BBUS stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.