LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.94% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $169,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

