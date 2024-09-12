LPL Financial LLC Buys 152,540 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.59% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $199,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

