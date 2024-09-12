LPL Financial LLC Buys 434,513 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,556,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $228,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,272,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

