LPL Financial LLC Has $176.33 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.24% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $176,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.94 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

