LPL Financial LLC Has $187.74 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $187,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NVO opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $606.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

