LPL Financial LLC Has $237.49 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.44% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $237,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $57.08 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

